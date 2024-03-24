Why Kate Middleton waited so long to announce cancer diagnosis exposed

The real reason Kate Middleton decided to stay mum about her cancer diagnosis has just been brought to light.

Insights into the possible reason has been brought to light by royal expert Victoria Murphy.

She weighed in on everything during one of her most recent interviews with ABC News.

She began the chat by saying that the announcement was “not some kind of reaction to these conspiracy theories that have been swirling.”

But was a well thought through plan to wait until Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis' Easter break.

In this way the Windsor's reportedly plan on keeping "[their kids] in a bubble with them and really protect them from the outside world while this news, while this reaction, hits the rest of the world and while people are talking about it.”