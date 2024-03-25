 
Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘closing off' from world, going away for Easter

By
Web Desk
|

Monday, March 25, 2024

Kate Middleton and Prince William are planning a laid back Easter with family this year.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, who are yearning for privacy amid the latter’s cancer diagnosis, are attempting to ‘close off’ from the world for a few days.

An aide said: “The family just want to go away for Easter, spend time together, the five of them, close off from the world and move on.”

A royal source, as per mirror.co.uk added: “William is extremely proud of his wife for the courage and strength she has shown not just this week, but since her surgery in January.

“He has always done all he can to protect his family and now more than ever he’s focused on ensuring his wife has the privacy she needs to fully recover and that his children are shielded from the understandable interest in the news that has been shared,” the insider went on to praise William as a family man.

