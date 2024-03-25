 
Prince Harry faces major blow after reaching out to Kate Middleton

Web Desk
Monday, March 25, 2024

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has dealt a major blow after he and Meghan Markle reportedly reached out to their sister-in-law Kate Middleton following her cancer diagnosis.

According to a survey by the Daily Express UK, Archie and Lilibet doting father has been ordered to stay away from UK despite the Princess of Wales and King Charles cancer diagnoses.

The publication conducted poll and posed question 'should Prince Harry return to royal duties amid Princess Kate’s cancer diagnosis'?

It says a total number of 20,058 voted in the survey poll, with 1,137 (5.7 percent) readers believing Harry should return.

However, the results show a huge number believed Harry should not return and conduct royal engagements, with 18,797 (93.7 percent) stating 'No'.

The survey comes two days after claims Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reached out to Prince William and Kate ‘privately’ after the Princess of Wales shared her video message.

They had also issued a public statement which reads: “We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace."

Meanwhile, royal author Sally Bedell Smith claims that Kate Middleton "doesn’t need [Prince] Harry and Meghan [Markle] to console her.”

