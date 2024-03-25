Kate Middleton hit with new bizarre conspiracy theories over cancer diagnosis video

File Footage

Kate Middleton has been hit with new wave of bizarre conspiracy theories despite revealing cancer diagnosis in an emotional video.



The Princess of Wales recently revealed she has been undergoing “a course of preventative chemotherapy” after being diagnosed of cancer following abdominal surgery.

The statement came after several bizarre social media theories made rounds on the internet claiming that Kate has disappeared and the Palace is trying to cover up after she wasn’t seen in public since Christmas.

While Kate have thought that her tragic announcement would prove these theories wrong, social media has been going wild with new set of sickening claims, reported Daily Mail.

After Kate uploaded the video, an ally of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Christopher Bouzy, accused the Palace of spreading “North Korea” style propaganda with the cancer announcement.

Taking to X (previously Twitter), the tech chief executive told his 350,000 followers that the Princess of Wales’ diagnosis meant that her recent sightings before the announcement were fake.

To note, Kate was seen in a car riding beside her mother and later with Prince William at Windsor Farm Shop. Social media users were convinced the lady in the images/video was not Kate but her “look-alike.”

Referring to those sighting, Bouzy wrote, “I am sorry to hear Kate has cancer, I hope she has a full recovery. But it is also clear that all three earlier photos of her were fake, and the palace tried to cover it up.”

“The palace lied, and the British Press happily helped them lie,” he continued. “The countless 'conspiracy theory' headlines, while knowing a lot of what was being said was true. This is really some North Korea/Trumpian type of propaganda.”

He also accused Prince William of throwing his Kate, the Princess of Wales “under the bus” for taking the blame of her doctored Mother’s Day photograph.