Prince Harry, Prince William reach major relationship milestone

Prince Harry and Prince William have reportedly reached a major milestone in their relationship.

Royal commentator Sarah-Louise Robertson issued these sentiments while referencing the “olive branch.”

She even explained to GB News and said, “Harry reached out to his brother last night.”

“There have been some text messages, some exchanges, and the fact that has happened shows that there could now be maybe a thawing and a bit of an olive branch between the two families.”

“And I think, wouldn't it be lovely if Harry could just make that apology?” she also quizzed in the middle of her chat.

After all, “This is the time where you have to put all that bad blood behind you and you come together as a family.”

Before concluding she also warned that, “Catherine's diagnosis has put everything into perspective, the silly things that they were feuding about, it seems so futile.”