Kate Middleton’s cancer brings Prince William, Queen Camilla closer

Prince William has grown closer to his stepmum Queen Camilla since Kate Middleton and King Charles were diagnosed of cancer, claimed an expert.



According to Ingrid Seward, the Prince of Wales has realized that the Queen Consort is exactly someone who the Royal family needs in such time of crisis.

Speaking with The Mirror, the royal expert noted how Camilla’s positive attitude keep things steady in the Royal Family while Charles and Kate are on a break from their duties to deal with their cancer treatments.

Her calm and composed demeanor has helped her make a special place in William’s heart. It is pertinent to note here that William did not always have amicable relationship with Camilla.

Both William and Prince Harry could not accept Charles’ relationship with Camilla as they believed she was the one behind the divorce of their parents.

"Camilla is as stoic as she is forgiving," Seward said. "Kate's illness has brought her closer to William who once disliked her intensely.”

“Even up to her marriage to his father, both William and Harry begged 'pa' not to marry Camilla. Thank goodness he did,” she continued.

Seward added, "Her cheerfulness and her open-hearted approach to people and events are exactly what the monarchy needs right now. William can see that and he must be very grateful to her.”

“Not only is she keen on keeping his father calm but she is, in her way, keeping the country calm too. Always smiling and giving a cheery report on the progress of Charles and her stepdaughter-in-law.

“She is exactly what we all need right now."