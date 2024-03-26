Prince Harry waiting on ‘groveling apology' from William, Kate to return to Firm

Prince Harry is looking for a proper apology from Prince William and Princess Kate

Prince Harry is expecting a "groveling apology" from Prince William and Princess Kate before a reunion with them.

Royal author Tom Quinn says the Duke of Sussex “wants to reconcile” with William but not before receiving an apology.

"He wants to reconcile with his brother so that the children can have some kind of a relationship, but he and Meghan still think that a groveling apology needs to come from William and Kate first," he told The Mirror.

This comes as talk of Prince Harry’s return is becoming widespread since the Royal Family is down two senior royals as King Charles and Princess Kate battle cancer.

Meanwhile, the Duke is also said to be upset about his and William’s children having no relationship with each other despite being cousins.

"Harry has spoken to friends about his sadness at not have a closer relationship with his niece and nephews, but what is upsetting him even more is the prospect of Lilibet and Archie having no relationship at all with George, Charlotte and Louis," added Tom.

"He has implied that if he gets an apology from his family then he is prepared to forgive, but that just isn't going to happen," Tom noted.