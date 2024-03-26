 
menu

Prince Harry waiting on ‘groveling apology' from William, Kate to return to Firm

By
Web Desk
|

March 26, 2024

Prince Harry is looking for a proper apology from Prince William and Princess Kate
Prince Harry is looking for a proper apology from Prince William and Princess Kate 

Prince Harry is expecting a "groveling apology" from Prince William and Princess Kate before a reunion with them.

Royal author Tom Quinn says the Duke of Sussex “wants to reconcile” with William but not before receiving an apology.

"He wants to reconcile with his brother so that the children can have some kind of a relationship, but he and Meghan still think that a groveling apology needs to come from William and Kate first," he told The Mirror.

This comes as talk of Prince Harry’s return is becoming widespread since the Royal Family is down two senior royals as King Charles and Princess Kate battle cancer.

Meanwhile, the Duke is also said to be upset about his and William’s children having no relationship with each other despite being cousins.

"Harry has spoken to friends about his sadness at not have a closer relationship with his niece and nephews, but what is upsetting him even more is the prospect of Lilibet and Archie having no relationship at all with George, Charlotte and Louis," added Tom.

"He has implied that if he gets an apology from his family then he is prepared to forgive, but that just isn't going to happen," Tom noted.  

More From Entertainment:

Rebel Wilson stands firm on Sacha Baron accusations: 'I won't be bullied'

Rebel Wilson stands firm on Sacha Baron accusations: 'I won't be bullied'
Kate Garraway reveals financial struggles amid Derek Draper's health scare

Kate Garraway reveals financial struggles amid Derek Draper's health scare
‘Twilight' cast reunites for goofy ‘family portrait': See pic

‘Twilight' cast reunites for goofy ‘family portrait': See pic
Prince Harry could be ‘nightmare' for Prince William if let back into Firm

Prince Harry could be ‘nightmare' for Prince William if let back into Firm

‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die' trailer: Will Smith, Martin Lawrence bring back iconic mix of comedy and action video

‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die' trailer: Will Smith, Martin Lawrence bring back iconic mix of comedy and action
Kate Middleton's mom and dad growing desperate over medical woes

Kate Middleton's mom and dad growing desperate over medical woes
How Kelly Clarkson really feels about Brandon Blackstock divorce

How Kelly Clarkson really feels about Brandon Blackstock divorce
Rihanna stuns in powerful business look as she expands beauty empire

Rihanna stuns in powerful business look as she expands beauty empire
Diddy's £23million lawsuit over trafficking parties names Prince Harry: report

Diddy's £23million lawsuit over trafficking parties names Prince Harry: report
William kept Kate's cancer news from Harry, Meghan due to THIS reason

William kept Kate's cancer news from Harry, Meghan due to THIS reason
Prince William, Kate Middleton's family dynamics with Harry speaks volumes video

Prince William, Kate Middleton's family dynamics with Harry speaks volumes
George, Charlotte, Louis at danger of getting bullied in school amid Kate's cancer video

George, Charlotte, Louis at danger of getting bullied in school amid Kate's cancer