King Charles to attend major event alongside Queen Camilla amid cancer

King Charles will be making a grand appearance alongside his wife Queen Camilla at the Easter Sunday church service, as confirmed by the Buckingham Palace.



The monarch will be leading the royal family as doctors give him green signal that he is well enough to be around people amid his ongoing treatment for cancer.

It has also been confirmed that Charles and Camilla would be “accompanied by other members of the Royal Family,” except for Prince William, Kate Middleton and their kids.

The service, however, will have fewer members of the royal family as the monarch is told to limit his contact with people amid health scare.

Following tradition, the Easter Mattins Service is scheduled to be held at St George's Chapel, located within Windsor Castle.

The King is also expected to deliver a powerful Easter message for the public, according to a report by The Express.

The monarch wants to provide “reassurance” to the public as he seeks to bring the nation and the Royal family together after back-to-back health crisis of senior royal members.

A source revealed to the publication, “The King wants to reassure the public over the Easter weekend and is very much hoping to be able to lead the Royal Family at the church service on Sunday.”

Commenting on the matter, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams claimed that Charles’ message would focus on “the spiritual on this significant religious anniversary.”