King Charles makes first appearance after big decision amid cancer treatment

By
Web Desk
March 27, 2024

King Charles has made his first public appearance after palace shared major update on the monarch’s health following his big decision as he is undergoing cancer treatment.

King Charles held a crucial meeting with community faith leaders at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.

Later, the palace shared King Charles photos with the faith leaders on its social media handles.

Posting the photos, the palace said, “Today, His Majesty The King was joined by Community and Faith Leaders, who are alumni of the Windsor Leadership Trust, at Buckingham Palace.”

“The King heard about their involvement in The Faith Leader’s Forum where they had an opportunity to openly share their experiences of leading in their communities at a time of heightened international tensions.”

Earlier, Buckingham Palace confirmed that the King will join his wife Queen Camilla and other Royals for the traditional Easter Sunday service at Windsor.

It is to be mentioned here that King Charles has stepped back from public-facing duties as he receives cancer treatment but continues to hold private meetings.

