 
menu

Sean "Diddy" Combs, Justin Bieber resurfaced video sparks outrage online

By
Web Desk
|

March 27, 2024

File Footage 

Sean "Diddy" Combs and Justin Bieber’s old video has sparked outrage on internet as netizens questions the rapper’s influence on the singer.

Since the rapper’s ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura accused him of sexual and physical abuse, other victims have come forward with a list of accusations ranging from sexual assault to sex trafficking and human trafficking.

While the rapper, also known by his stage names Puff Daddy or Diddy, is under investigation, an old video of him with the then 15-year-old Peaches singer has resurfaced online.

Netizens fear Diddy has groomed Bieber when he was just 15 at the time, as one social media user penned on X, “Diddy did something to Usher and Justin I strongly believe.”

The video features Diddy standing next to Bieber, saying, “He's having 48 hours with Diddy, where we hanging out and what we're doing we can't really disclose.”

“But, it's definitely a 15-year-old's dream,” he added.

He then mentioned Usher’s name, explaining that while he does not have legal guardianship over Bieber, he was entrusted with his responsibility for 48 hours.

Diddy said that he had Usher’s guardianship when he was a teenager and was working on his first album. “We're gonna go full crazy,” he added.

Sean Diddy Combs, Justin Bieber resurfaced video sparks outrage online

Reacting to the video, another social media user wrote, “What 40-year-old wants to "hang out" with a 15 year old? Unless, of course, it's your child or a close relative.”

Sean Diddy Combs, Justin Bieber resurfaced video sparks outrage online

“48 hours with diidy sounds like a horror movie documentary,” one user penned while another wrote, “Parents are just as much to blame for allowing this pervert around their kids.”

“All for money and fame. It’s only obvious that he’s disgusting pervert,” they added.

More From Entertainment:

Denzel Washington turned down THIS successful franchise

Denzel Washington turned down THIS successful franchise
Kate Middleton's in a battle against fortune, fate & anomalous cells video

Kate Middleton's in a battle against fortune, fate & anomalous cells
Meghan Markle's major business plan disclosed as Kate Middleton battles cancer

Meghan Markle's major business plan disclosed as Kate Middleton battles cancer
King Charles' monarchy reaching the end of days with Kate Middleton's cancer video

King Charles' monarchy reaching the end of days with Kate Middleton's cancer
King Charles, Kate Middleton cancer diagnosis could drive public awareness

King Charles, Kate Middleton cancer diagnosis could drive public awareness
Prince Harry likely won't bring Archie, Lilibet to UK

Prince Harry likely won't bring Archie, Lilibet to UK
Piers Morgan strongly responds to Stephen Colbert's fresh remarks about Kate Middleton

Piers Morgan strongly responds to Stephen Colbert's fresh remarks about Kate Middleton
King Charles will put an end to false speculations about his health at Easter: Source

King Charles will put an end to false speculations about his health at Easter: Source
Prince Harry, Prince William's horrid history unearthed with ‘no speaks' for years video

Prince Harry, Prince William's horrid history unearthed with ‘no speaks' for years
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle want to return as working royals 'on their own terms'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle want to return as working royals 'on their own terms'
Prince William desperate to go away with Kate Middleton, kids for Easter video

Prince William desperate to go away with Kate Middleton, kids for Easter
King Charles makes first appearance after big decision amid cancer treatment video

King Charles makes first appearance after big decision amid cancer treatment