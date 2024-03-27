Sean "Diddy" Combs, Justin Bieber resurfaced video sparks outrage online

File Footage

Sean "Diddy" Combs and Justin Bieber’s old video has sparked outrage on internet as netizens questions the rapper’s influence on the singer.



Since the rapper’s ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura accused him of sexual and physical abuse, other victims have come forward with a list of accusations ranging from sexual assault to sex trafficking and human trafficking.

While the rapper, also known by his stage names Puff Daddy or Diddy, is under investigation, an old video of him with the then 15-year-old Peaches singer has resurfaced online.

Netizens fear Diddy has groomed Bieber when he was just 15 at the time, as one social media user penned on X, “Diddy did something to Usher and Justin I strongly believe.”

The video features Diddy standing next to Bieber, saying, “He's having 48 hours with Diddy, where we hanging out and what we're doing we can't really disclose.”

“But, it's definitely a 15-year-old's dream,” he added.

He then mentioned Usher’s name, explaining that while he does not have legal guardianship over Bieber, he was entrusted with his responsibility for 48 hours.

Diddy said that he had Usher’s guardianship when he was a teenager and was working on his first album. “We're gonna go full crazy,” he added.

Reacting to the video, another social media user wrote, “What 40-year-old wants to "hang out" with a 15 year old? Unless, of course, it's your child or a close relative.”

“48 hours with diidy sounds like a horror movie documentary,” one user penned while another wrote, “Parents are just as much to blame for allowing this pervert around their kids.”

“All for money and fame. It’s only obvious that he’s disgusting pervert,” they added.