 
menu

Prince William may become king 'much quicker than he thought'

By
Web Desk
|

March 30, 2024

Prince William may become king much quicker than he thought
Prince William may become king 'much quicker than he thought'

Prince William may become king 'much quicker than he thought' maybe even in the next couple of years, a royal expert has claimed as King Charles battles cancer.

Speaking on CBS Morning, royal expert Tina Brown claims Kate Middleton, who is also undergoing cancer treatment, and Prince William would had to deal with an enormous amount "Because what people haven't really thought about is the news Charles, the king, has cancer, which came right as her own operation happened, that brings them much closer to the throne."

The royal author went on to claim, "Whatever the prognosis is for Charles, he's 75 and he has cancer.

"That brings William and Kate far closer to being king and queen. That, I'm told, has plunged them into tremendous anxiety."

She continued, according to OK magazine, Kate and William may be king and queen ‘much quicker’ than they thought — maybe even in the next couple of years if things go wrong.

“And, she [Kate Middleton] has this shocking diagnosis which she never ever thought she would have plus three young children who she has to tell and handle…I think there was genuine chaos behind the scenes and they've been trying to juggle it all."

More From Entertainment:

King Charles not ready to abdicate for Prince William amid cancer treatment? video

King Charles not ready to abdicate for Prince William amid cancer treatment?
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get 'perfect opportunity' for reconciliation with Kate Middleton, William

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get 'perfect opportunity' for reconciliation with Kate Middleton, William
King Charles, royal family's complicated time laid bare: 'Future of monarchy hangs by thread' video

King Charles, royal family's complicated time laid bare: 'Future of monarchy hangs by thread'
King Charles Easter Service looks different this year: Here's why video

King Charles Easter Service looks different this year: Here's why
Meghan Markle's ex-BFF Jessica Mulroney gets emotional for THIS reason

Meghan Markle's ex-BFF Jessica Mulroney gets emotional for THIS reason
Queen Camilla unveils sweet gift she receives for Kate Middleton

Queen Camilla unveils sweet gift she receives for Kate Middleton
Jim Parson spills on 'Young Sheldon' upcoming cameo

Jim Parson spills on 'Young Sheldon' upcoming cameo
King Charles' funeral plans already set in motion: Insider

King Charles' funeral plans already set in motion: Insider
Diddy's home raids expose jaw dropping bank loans

Diddy's home raids expose jaw dropping bank loans
Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori tired of being ‘free marketing tool'

Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori tired of being ‘free marketing tool'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's rebrand faces its end due to THIS reason video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's rebrand faces its end due to THIS reason
Prince William turning to Queen Elizabeth for Kate Middleton's cancer

Prince William turning to Queen Elizabeth for Kate Middleton's cancer