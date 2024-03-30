Prince William may become king 'much quicker than he thought'

Prince William may become king 'much quicker than he thought' maybe even in the next couple of years, a royal expert has claimed as King Charles battles cancer.

Speaking on CBS Morning, royal expert Tina Brown claims Kate Middleton, who is also undergoing cancer treatment, and Prince William would had to deal with an enormous amount "Because what people haven't really thought about is the news Charles, the king, has cancer, which came right as her own operation happened, that brings them much closer to the throne."

The royal author went on to claim, "Whatever the prognosis is for Charles, he's 75 and he has cancer.

"That brings William and Kate far closer to being king and queen. That, I'm told, has plunged them into tremendous anxiety."

She continued, according to OK magazine, Kate and William may be king and queen ‘much quicker’ than they thought — maybe even in the next couple of years if things go wrong.

“And, she [Kate Middleton] has this shocking diagnosis which she never ever thought she would have plus three young children who she has to tell and handle…I think there was genuine chaos behind the scenes and they've been trying to juggle it all."