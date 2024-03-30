 
Buckingham Palace takes major decision for Prince William, Prince George as King Charles battles cancer

By
Web Desk
|

March 30, 2024

Buckingham Palace has taken a major decision for the future generations–Prince William and his children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis amid King Charles cancer treatment.

The Royal Collection Trust revealed palace decision on social media and  royal family reposted it.

According to details, Royal Collection Trust horologists return clocks from the Royal Collection to the Yellow Drawing Room and Centre Room in the East Wing of Buckingham Palace.

It further says, “Works of art are being reinstalled in the East Wing following the conclusion of more than five years of essential improvement works, part of the Buckingham Palace Reservicing Programme to upgrade the historic building’s infrastructure, improve access and preserve it for future generations.”

This weekend, horological conservators will change clocks across the official residences of King Charles as British Summer Time begins, the post further reads.

The royal family reshared Royal Collection Trust post on X, formerly Twitter handle.

