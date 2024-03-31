‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Chance Perdomo passes away at 27

The star best known for his performances in the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina as well as Gen V, Chance Perdomo, has passed away at the young age of 27.

The young star passed away as a result of a motorcycle accident, and the news has since been confirmed by his representative.

According to a report by Entertainment Tonight, “On behalf of the family and his representatives, it is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Chance Perdomo's untimely passing as a result of a motorcycle accident.”

“His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will carry on in those who he loved dearest. We ask to please respect the family's wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their beloved son and brother.”

as of now, while the timeline of his death has not been made public, the outlet reports that the production of season 2 of Gen V has also been pushed forward on account of everything.