 
menu

Meghan Markle's ‘strong fanbase' could turn her into cosmetics mogul

By
Web Desk
|

March 31, 2024

file footage

Meghan Markle could become a big name in the cosmetic industry with the launch of her brand American Riviera Orchard.

Meghan launched her brand on Instagram earlier this month. The Duchess of Sussex could reportedly sell cosmetic products, home décor, stationery, linens, small kitchen appliances, condiments and pet food under the brand.

PR expert Lynn Carratt said: "Meghan has the potential to make a name for herself in the cosmetic industry.”

Speaking to The Mirror, she added: “Love her or hate her, one thing you can say about her is that she looks good, she knows how to use the right creams and make-up to accentuate her features and make her skin look good."

Lynn claimed that American Riviera Orchard is "trying to emulate the success of Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop brand, whose products are expensive and have received criticism over the years, but the company is now worth £250 million, so there is definitely a market for them among affluent women".

"Meghan also knows the power of social media for her business. Just look at Kylie Jenner's makeup brand that became extremely successful, thanks to her social media following," she noted.

Lynn also noted that "Meghan has a loyal fan base,” adding, "And if she were to start selling beauty products, the 'Meghan effect' could lead her fans to buy any product she endorses.”

“Even with a low popularity rating in polls across the globe, Meghan has over 580,000 followers on the American Riviera Orchard account with no posts, proving her own strong fan base."

More From Entertainment:

‘SNL': Ramy Youssef pokes fun at popular weight loss medication in Ramadan skit video

‘SNL': Ramy Youssef pokes fun at popular weight loss medication in Ramadan skit
King Charles personally shares major update on his health video

King Charles personally shares major update on his health
Meghan Markle under fire for showing off Prince Harry lifestyle video

Meghan Markle under fire for showing off Prince Harry lifestyle
David Beckham expresses awe after meeting childhood star Andre Agassi

David Beckham expresses awe after meeting childhood star Andre Agassi
Prince Harry ‘upset' Archie, Lilibet will miss out on royal Easter tradition video

Prince Harry ‘upset' Archie, Lilibet will miss out on royal Easter tradition
Kate Middleton breaks silence ahead of Easter Sunday service video

Kate Middleton breaks silence ahead of Easter Sunday service
Prince Harry's given up on treading alone as Meghan Markle plans differ video

Prince Harry's given up on treading alone as Meghan Markle plans differ
King Charles makes most significant appearance yet since cancer diagnosis

King Charles makes most significant appearance yet since cancer diagnosis
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's plans are becoming a joke to the Palace video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's plans are becoming a joke to the Palace
Meghan Markle fears tasteless label amid Kate Middleton's' cancer scare

Meghan Markle fears tasteless label amid Kate Middleton's' cancer scare
‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Chance Perdomo passes away at 27

‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Chance Perdomo passes away at 27
Meghan Markle views herself as Princess Diana's heir

Meghan Markle views herself as Princess Diana's heir