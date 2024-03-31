Meghan Markle's ‘strong fanbase' could turn her into cosmetics mogul

file footage

Meghan Markle could become a big name in the cosmetic industry with the launch of her brand American Riviera Orchard.

Meghan launched her brand on Instagram earlier this month. The Duchess of Sussex could reportedly sell cosmetic products, home décor, stationery, linens, small kitchen appliances, condiments and pet food under the brand.

PR expert Lynn Carratt said: "Meghan has the potential to make a name for herself in the cosmetic industry.”

Speaking to The Mirror, she added: “Love her or hate her, one thing you can say about her is that she looks good, she knows how to use the right creams and make-up to accentuate her features and make her skin look good."

Lynn claimed that American Riviera Orchard is "trying to emulate the success of Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop brand, whose products are expensive and have received criticism over the years, but the company is now worth £250 million, so there is definitely a market for them among affluent women".

"Meghan also knows the power of social media for her business. Just look at Kylie Jenner's makeup brand that became extremely successful, thanks to her social media following," she noted.

Lynn also noted that "Meghan has a loyal fan base,” adding, "And if she were to start selling beauty products, the 'Meghan effect' could lead her fans to buy any product she endorses.”

“Even with a low popularity rating in polls across the globe, Meghan has over 580,000 followers on the American Riviera Orchard account with no posts, proving her own strong fan base."