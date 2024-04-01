Jennifer Lopez dream home sparks speculation as Ben Affleck seems uneasy

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted in New York City as the couple stepped out for house hunting as they near two years of marriage.



While The Mother star seemed happy finding her potential “dream house,” the Good Will Hunting actor seemed uneasy as paps captured the couple, claimed a body language expert.

Speaking with The Mirror, Judi James, body language expert, hinted that the JLo may have found her dream house without taking into consideration Affleck’s preference.

Analyzing the photos, she noted that Affleck was not as happy as Lopez was an the reason could be his unwillingness to move to a “high-profile townhouse.”

"J-Lo's sweet smile might suggest she's found the house of her dreams but Ben's body language might suggest he's not totally suited to high-profile townhouse living where that chorus of clacking camera shutters would be a given 24/7,” she said.

While Affleck frowned at the cameras, he was later spotted taking selfies with fans with cheerful expression. Meanwhile, Lopez was smiling throughout.

"Jen smiles at the ground as she walks in and out of the property, clearly working a visible bliss-match with both the house and her marriage,” James noted.

"The 'idyll' look dilutes and partly runs out with Ben though, whose range of body language states include sucked in lips; a rejecting tongue-poke and even holding up one arm as though trying to ward off the press attention."