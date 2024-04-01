King Charles knows giving Prince Harry an official role would be like ‘drinking poison'

File Footage

King Charles may want to see his son Prince Harry again, he has no intention of granting him an official Royal role again, claimed an expert.



Discussing how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s antics have brought the Royal family closer together, an expert said Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton have become a “unit.”

Speaking with GB News, Lady Colin Campbell said that the King, the Queen and the Prince and Princess of Wales have become “tighter than was ever foreseeable or possible.”

"They're almost a unit. They, and each of them, function in keeping with the best interests of, not only the monarchy, but each other's interests,” she added.

"Because they're all very decent, family orientated and loving people who want everything to go as well as it can. They're very positive, the four of them.

"All this adversity, not only the health issues, but all of the problems with Harry and Meghan has brought them all together.”

She was then asked if Charles would consider giving Harry an official role after years of his scathing attacks against the family, she said, "Even if Charles were inclined to have some private rapprochement with Harry, there is no way they are going to want an official role for either Harry or Meghan.”

"They understand that would be drinking poison from a chalice that they can well avoid drinking from," the expert added.