Shakira gets cozy with Gimelstob amid Lucien Laviscount romance rumours

Shakira was recently spotted receiving a kiss on the cheek from retired tennis player and former ATP director Justin Gimelstob amid romance rumours with Lucien Laviscount.

According to a DailyMail report, Shakira enjoyed the final match at the Miami Open, sharing the VIP box with English tennis star Annabel Croft.

Photos shared by the outlet show the Colombian singer looking chic in double denim ensemble complemented by a cream corset and white mini-skirt as she received a friendly kiss on the cheek from Gimelstob.

This comes amid recent rumours of a romance between Shakira and the Emily In Paris actor, following his appearance in one her her recent music videos.

The pair shared cozy scenes in Shakira's music video for Puntería from her recently released album, Las mujeres ya no lloran.

Additionally, they were also seen together going out for dinner.

Meanwhile, Justin Gimelstob has had a controversial past, with assault and abuse allegations surfacing in 2018 related to incidents dating back to 2015.