Meghan Markle dreadful as Prince Harry hopes for ‘starting point' with Royals

Meghan Markle is reportedly worried ahead of making her upcoming trip to the UK.



The wife of Prince Harry, who is currently living with her family in California, is apprehensive about returning in between clashes with the Royal Family.

An insider told the Express: “Both Harry and Meghan are listed as guests and a speech has been scheduled, but there is still a question mark over whether Meghan will make an appearance. Her name has been pencilled in as a TBC (to be confirmed).

The source added: "It’s a worthy cause where Harry is the key ambassador, and it will be a good starting point for the Sussexes to repair relations with the Royal Family and the British people at the same time."

However, Harry is happy ahead of family reunion and wants his kids to gel in with cousins.

The insider noted: "Harry is hoping that they will join him so that they can all enjoy the service, and everyone can meet up with members of his family while they are over.”