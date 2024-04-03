 
Rebel Wilson mulls going into exile after bombshell memoir

Web Desk
April 03, 2024

Rebel Wilson is thinking of going into hiding after releasing her bombshell memoir Rebel Rising.

The 44-year-old actress made an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show in which she talked about her desire to retreat to a log cabin now that her shocking confessions are out in public.

“I will probably go private after this for the next eight to ten years because I share so much in the book. After this I'm going to go into a log cabin with Ramona and the baby or something,” she said while speaking of her fiance and child.

Her statement comes after she feared legal action from Sacha Baron Cohen as she detailed a difficult working experience with him in her memoir.

In an excerpt of her book obtained by PEOPLE, Rebel alleged that her The Brothers Grimsby co-star “repeatedly” asked her to “strip off” for their scenes.

The Australian actress wrote in her book that the comedian completely disregarded her “no nudity” rule and told her to “stick her finger up his b***” for a “funny scene.”

“It felt like every time I'd speak to SBC, he'd mention that he wanted me to go naked in a future scene. I was like, 'Ha, I don't do nudity, Sacha,'” Rebel writes.

