Matt Damon details heartfelt ‘dream’ following his father’s death

Matt Damon detailed a heartfelt dream he had following the death of his father, Kent Damon, which linked him to one of his earliest memories with his dad.



During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the Oppenheimer star shared the “crazy dream” he had about his dad, who breathed his last in 2017 due to a rare blood disease multiple myeloma.

Revising his dream, the Hollywood star said, "After my father passed away in 2017, within that year, I had this crazy dream," adding, "He came to me in a dream, and he embraced me.”

“And the feeling that I got was the feeling that I had — which I think is like my first memory — which was the feeling of what it felt like to be held by him,” the actor added.

Damon continued: "All I knew was that he was there and that I was feeling that embrace. And it reminded me that I must have felt that as one of the very first things that I was aware of as my consciousness came online."

Previously, Damon talked of his late dad on his first death anniversary when he hosted Saturday Night Live and recalled the show held special significance for them both.

He said, "Week after week, I tried to stay up, and it wasn’t until I was 8 years old that I made it all the way to the end. I probably didn’t get all the jokes, but I laughed at everything that my dad laughed at.”

“And although it was way past our bedtime, my dad knew there was nothing more important in the world than to laugh with the people that you love.”