Prince Harry out of excuses to ditch meeting with King Charles, William

Prince Harry has been issued a grave warning before his upcoming visit to the UK in May for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.



The Duke of Sussex has not revealed his plans officially; however, sources claim that he will be seeing his cancer-stricken dad King Charles and Prince William.

Speaking on the matter, a royal expert warned Harry that he is out of giving excuses to not visit his family, noting that no one will be fooled again.

Royal author Tom Quinn told The Mirror, "Barring a major upset, Harry will certainly return to the UK for the Invictus games in May – it's his baby.”

"If he decides not to come, it will take some explaining, because everyone will assume it's because he doesn't want the awkwardness of having to meet his brother or having to choose not to meet him.

"Not coming would be worse than finding some sort of compromise where Harry sees William for 10 minutes or comes up with some reason why he doesn't have time to see his brother and his father and has to get back to the States quickly to be with his children,” he continued.

It has also been claimed that Meghan Markle is also set to join her husband Prince Harry on his UK trip as her name is in the guest list of the Invictus Games’ event.

However, following a report that Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has turned down an olive branch from William and Kate, chances of her coming to UK have decreased.