Prince Harry knows Royals will ‘look down on' Meghan new brand

Prince Harry seemingly has some reservations against Meghan Markle new brand, says an expert.

The Duke of Sussex, who is otherwise support of Meghan’s new venture titled American Riviera Orchard, feels the brand is a ‘commercial enterprise.’

Royal expert and author Tom Quinn told The Mirror: "Harry thinks the new brand is a great idea because it’s Meghan’s idea – he’s still so loved up that she can do no wrong in his eyes. But we have to remember that he grew up in a family that would’ve looked down on this kind of commercial enterprise, so there is a part of Harry that’s uncomfortable which is why we are unlikely to see Harry personally baking cakes or demonstrating kitchen utensils.”

Meanwhile, an insider claims Meghan’s new venture is close to her being

They shared: "It's all the things that are close to her heart. All the things she is passionate about."