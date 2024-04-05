Prince Harry receives warning related to Meghan Markle ahead of UK visit

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has been issued a strong warning related to his wife Meghan Markle ahead of his UK visit next month for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.



Archie and Lilibet doting father is set to return to UK next month. He is expected to bring his wife Meghan and their children for the visit.

However, the Duke has been warned that Meghan Markle could "steal the spotlight" if she returns to the UK with him.

Angela Levin, a royal expert and the major critic of Meghan and Harry, has warned the Prince that, by bringing his wife, he may be risking Meghan "stealing the spotlight" away from himself.

Speaking to GB News, Angela said, “I think Harry's really outside the door when it comes to who is in the spotlight."

The royal expert further said people within the Invictus Games feel Meghan Markle is "taking over" the event.