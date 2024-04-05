Meghan Markle faces major blow as Prince Harry prepares to visit UK

Meghan Markle has dealt a major blow amid reports she will join her husband Prince Harry to UK visit next month.



The Mirror, citing a marketing expert, reported Meghan Markle was found to have a 'significant' amount of fake followers and bots on her Instagram handle.

The marketing expert has warned over the impact fake accounts following her newly-launched Instagram page 'American Riviera Orchard' could have on her brand's integrity.

Meghan Markle’s 'American Riviera Orchard' Instagram page is currently being followed by over 500,000.

Marketing expert Stacey Wong told the Mirror: "The Instagram for American Riviera Orchard showcases a robust following of over half a million, a testament to her powerful personal brand and appeal.

"However, the presence of a 13.77 percent 'fake follower' metric reveals a common challenge in digital brand management. Navigating this landscape requires strategic engagement and authentic content to maintain and enhance brand integrity."

She went on saying: "Having 7.25 percent suspicious mass followers and 6.52 percent likely bots or fake accounts presents a significant threat to the integrity of her brand.”

Stacey Wong added, "These fake followers not only distort engagement metrics but also undermine the authenticity and trustworthiness of her online presence."

The marketing expert’s remarks came amid reports Meghan is expected to visit UK with Prince Harry in May

