Meghan Markle, Prince Harry honour Kate Middleton amid her cancer treatment

April 05, 2024

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have seemingly honoured their sister-in-law Kate Middleton as the Princess of Wales is undergoing cancer treatment.

Prince Harry and Meghan hosted a special event in honor of The Kinsey African American Art and History Collection on March 21, however, did not share the news on their website until earlier this week.

They did not release their new photos and the news related to the event seemingly because Kate Middleton announced her cancer diagnosis on the following day on March 22.

According to reports, this delay was a deliberate move to avoid overshadowing the news of Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis.

The report by the Blast also claims it is also likely that Meghan thought that releasing the photos and news at the time would be perceived as insensitive, potentially causing friction within the royal family.

On Tuesday, Meghan and Harry shared the major update on their website saying “On Thursday, March 21st, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex hosted a special event in honor of The Kinsey African American Art and History Collection – one of the most extensive holdings of African American art, artifacts, and documents.”

They also released their sweet photos from the event. 

