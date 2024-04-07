Prince Harry desperate to be back in the thick of it with Prince William

Experts have just highlighted Prince Harry’s desperation and bid to return back into the royal fold after seeing what LA life is like.

All of this has been brought to light by royal writer and author Nathan Kay.

He weighed in on everything in a candid piece for Express UK.

In it he touched on Prince Harry’s alleged intentions with King Charles.

It even led him to say, “Harry has made his position quite clear – he wants to be back in the thick of it with royal engagements to boot.”

“The desperation at trying to force his way back into the firm is laid bare for all to see,” as well.

“A rebranded Sussex.com website, the use of titles and increasing associations with worthy causes all paint a very familiar picture.”

Before concluding he also added, “However, working their way back into the fold is being viewed as a rather disingenuous move following a terrible time for the couple in Hollywood of late.”