Kate Middleton gets sweet advice on how to remain positive amid cancer treatment

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, who is currently undergoing cancer treatment, has been urged to remain positive and advised on how to do so.



The Hello magazine quoted fitness expert Rowan Clift advising the future queen that Kate Middleton’s existing fitness will aid her in Pilates and yoga should she wish to try them.

He advised, "Due to Princess Kate’s fitness levels, these lower impact exercises might help her feel more active, despite perhaps not being able to be as active as she was pre-treatment.”

The expert further said, "Feeling movement and strength during such a difficult time will help you maintain positive, and feel better about your quality of life.”

Rowan Clift went on saying, "Being being both strong physically and mentally during cancer recovery can make all the difference.

"The road to recovery can be a difficult one, and despite going through a terrible time, remaining positive will help you through."