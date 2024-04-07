 
menu

Kate Middleton gets sweet advice on how to remain positive amid cancer treatment

By
Web Desk
|

April 07, 2024

Kate Middleton gets sweet advice on how to remain positive amid cancer treatment
Kate Middleton gets sweet advice on how to remain positive amid cancer treatment

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, who is currently undergoing cancer treatment, has been urged to remain positive and advised on how to do so.

The Hello magazine quoted fitness expert Rowan Clift advising the future queen that Kate Middleton’s existing fitness will aid her in Pilates and yoga should she wish to try them.

He advised, "Due to Princess Kate’s fitness levels, these lower impact exercises might help her feel more active, despite perhaps not being able to be as active as she was pre-treatment.”

The expert further said, "Feeling movement and strength during such a difficult time will help you maintain positive, and feel better about your quality of life.”

Rowan Clift went on saying, "Being being both strong physically and mentally during cancer recovery can make all the difference.

"The road to recovery can be a difficult one, and despite going through a terrible time, remaining positive will help you through."

More From Entertainment:

Isla Fisher's telling remarks on Sacha Baron Cohen before split

Isla Fisher's telling remarks on Sacha Baron Cohen before split
King Charles snubs Princess Eugenie for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle?

King Charles snubs Princess Eugenie for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle?
Meghan Markle won't visit UK anytime soon

Meghan Markle won't visit UK anytime soon
King Charles makes major decision related to Prince Harry ahead of his UK visit

King Charles makes major decision related to Prince Harry ahead of his UK visit
Carole, Michael Middleton's true love for Kate Middleton laid bare

Carole, Michael Middleton's true love for Kate Middleton laid bare
King Charles plan lands Prince William in trouble video

King Charles plan lands Prince William in trouble
Meghan Markle 'determined' to carry on with royal lifestyle in US

Meghan Markle 'determined' to carry on with royal lifestyle in US
Meghan Markle 'definitely' wants apology to end rift with Kate Middleton video

Meghan Markle 'definitely' wants apology to end rift with Kate Middleton