Greg James' hilarious reaction to Dermot's coveted handshake goes viral

Greg James' reaction to Dermot O'Leary receiving the coveted Hollywood handshake from judge Paul Hollywood on the Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer caught attention.

The episode, filled with laughter and competitive spirit, brought together celebrities including Mel B, Fern Brady, and Greg James, who all aimed to impress with their baking skills for a good cause.

Dermot O'Leary, inspired by his childhood in the '80s, chose to make iced buns, impressing Paul Hollywood enough to earn a handshake.

This moment left fellow competitor Greg James visibly astounded, creating a memorable scene that sparked reactions from fans online.

The official X handle of Stand Up to Cancer UK shared a photo capturing James' reaction, accompanying it with the caption: "After playing hard to get, Paul has awarded Dermot O’Leary the first Hollywood Handshake of the season #GBBO #StandUpToCancer."

One fan wrote, "Jealous of Dermot getting a handshake... Maybe just a little lol #GBBO"