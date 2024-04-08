 
menu

Greg James' hilarious reaction to Dermot's coveted handshake goes viral

By
Web Desk
|

April 08, 2024

Greg James hilarious reaction to Dermots coveted handshake goes viral
Greg James' hilarious reaction to Dermot's coveted handshake goes viral

Greg James' reaction to Dermot O'Leary receiving the coveted Hollywood handshake from judge Paul Hollywood on the Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer caught attention.

The episode, filled with laughter and competitive spirit, brought together celebrities including Mel B, Fern Brady, and Greg James, who all aimed to impress with their baking skills for a good cause.

Dermot O'Leary, inspired by his childhood in the '80s, chose to make iced buns, impressing Paul Hollywood enough to earn a handshake.

This moment left fellow competitor Greg James visibly astounded, creating a memorable scene that sparked reactions from fans online.

Greg James hilarious reaction to Dermots coveted handshake goes viral

The official X handle of Stand Up to Cancer UK shared a photo capturing James' reaction, accompanying it with the caption: "After playing hard to get, Paul has awarded Dermot O’Leary the first Hollywood Handshake of the season #GBBO #StandUpToCancer."

One fan wrote, "Jealous of Dermot getting a handshake... Maybe just a little lol #GBBO"

More From Entertainment:

Prince William, Kate Middleton have ‘frightening anxiety' to become King, Queen

Prince William, Kate Middleton have ‘frightening anxiety' to become King, Queen
Jackie Chan reflects on fortune of growing old at 70

Jackie Chan reflects on fortune of growing old at 70
Will Beyoncé grace the CMAs following 'Cowboy Carter' success?

Will Beyoncé grace the CMAs following 'Cowboy Carter' success?
John Mulaney has been Olivia Munn's ‘pillar of strength' during cancer battle video

John Mulaney has been Olivia Munn's ‘pillar of strength' during cancer battle
Bianca Censori's old boss reveals how she won Kanye West over video

Bianca Censori's old boss reveals how she won Kanye West over
Tom Holland, Zendaya's ‘best decision' for their relationship revealed

Tom Holland, Zendaya's ‘best decision' for their relationship revealed
Danny Masterson is ‘popular celebrity' in prison and ‘manipulates' inmates

Danny Masterson is ‘popular celebrity' in prison and ‘manipulates' inmates
Meghan Markle's plans for post-married life branded ‘obvious' from the start

Meghan Markle's plans for post-married life branded ‘obvious' from the start