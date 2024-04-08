Yung Miami addresses allegations of being Diddy's dealer, escort

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ ex-girlfriend Yung Miami has finally broken her silence over the accusations of being his dealer and escort.

Her statement comes after a lawsuit by the music mogul’s former videographer and producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones named Yung Miami as one of the three girls Diddy allegedly bragged about paying a “monthly stipend” for in exchange for “s*x work.”

The $30 million lawsuit went on to claim that she was also a possible dealer for Diddy and got him an illicit drug called “pink cocaine” in April 2023.

The rapper’s nemesis and fellow rapper 50 Cent addressed the allegations against Yung Miami, whose real name is Caresha Romeka Brownlee, on social media.

He shared a clip of her guest appearance on The Jason Lee Show, in which she called herself a “w***e,” and penned on his Instagram, “It’s ok to be a w***e just make sure you’re being overpaid."

In response, Yung Miami refuted the allegations of being a s*x worker in his comments section and clarified that her words were “taken out of context” by the In Da Club hitmaker.

“It’s c–t it's slang that we said to each other. That's what I was trying to explain to Jason because he’s gay and he got what I was trying to say. I’m not a prostitute. I never sold a day in my life. & I hate how this is getting spun," she wrote.