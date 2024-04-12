Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share details of their Netflix projects ahead of UK visit

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have shared details of their two new projects for streaming giant Netflix days before their potential return to UK.



Prince Harry is set to visit UK for Invictus Games event next month and Meghan will likely join him for the trip, it is claimed.

On Thursday, the California-based royals announced two new nonfiction series for Netflix as part of its multi-year overall deal.

They shared the details on their newly launched website.

The statement reads: “Archewell Productions is pleased to share that two new nonfiction series are in production at Netflix as part of its multi-year overall deal.”

It further says, “One series, curated by Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and in partnership with The Intellectual Property Corporation (a part of Sony Pictures Television), will celebrate the joys of cooking & gardening, entertaining, and friendship.”

“The other, shot primarily at the US Open Polo Championship in Wellington, Florida at The USPA National Polo Center, and in partnership with Boardwalk Pictures, will provide viewers with unprecedented access to the world of professional polo,” the announcement further details.

“Known primarily for its aesthetic and social scene, the series will pull the curtain back on the grit and passion of the sport, capturing players and all it takes to compete at the highest level.”

Both shows are in various stages of production and their titles and release dates will be announced in the coming months.