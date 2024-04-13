Meghan Markle, Prince Harry dismiss divorce speculations with latest move

Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry have seemingly sent a strong message to the critics by dismissing divorce speculations with their latest move.



Rumors swirling around the marital status of Harry and Meghan gained momentum following an event in Los Angeles last month as they attended their Kinsey African American Art and History Collection event at SoFi Stadium.

Now, Archie and Lilibet doting parents have rejected rumours of their rift as they stepped out in Florida for a charity polo match to benefit Sentebale, which Harry co-founded in 2006.

According to a report by the People magazine, Meghan and Harry shared a celebratory kiss after the Duchess presented Harry with a trophy following his team's victory at the Royal Salute Polo Challenge held at the Grand Champions Polo Club in Wellington, Florida, on April 12.

The sweet exchange was captured by cameras as Meghan and Harry filmed for their upcoming Netflix series focused on the world of polo.

Earlier on Thursday, the royal couple announced “Archewell Productions is pleased to share that two new nonfiction series are in production at Netflix as part of its multi-year overall deal.”