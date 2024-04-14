 
menu

Meghan Markle ‘elevates' her status by following Diana footsteps

By
Web Desk
|

April 14, 2024

Meghan Markle is channeling her inner Princess Diana with latest venture.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is all set to launch her lifestyle brand titled American Riviera Orchard, is inspired by her late mother-in-law’s line of work.

Meghan ‘followed her heart’ as she quit the Royal Family back in 2020 and expert Darren Stanton believes it has elevated her status amongst admirers.

He said: “When Meghan was first brought into the Royal Family, it elevated her status to a global scale. She holds great precedence with Princess Diana. She represents a lot of strength in first joining the Royal Family and then stepping away,” he said. “She followed her heart and what she cared about over everything else. There are lots of parallels between them and I get a sense Meghan wanted to follow in her footsteps. They both share a passion and drive to help others.”

The expert added: “She followed her heart and what she cared about over everything else. There are lots of parallels between them and I get a sense Meghan wanted to follow in her footsteps. They both share a passion and drive to help others.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle take ‘traditional PDA' up a notch with ‘sweeter' gesture

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle take ‘traditional PDA' up a notch with ‘sweeter' gesture

Kelly Osbourne comes to mom Sharon's aid against Amanda Holden

Kelly Osbourne comes to mom Sharon's aid against Amanda Holden

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce spotted having a date as they skip Coachella

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce spotted having a date as they skip Coachella

Tom Cruise, Katie Holmes' daughter Suri could reunite with dad as she turns 18

Tom Cruise, Katie Holmes' daughter Suri could reunite with dad as she turns 18
Simon Cowell's straight forward response to Sharon Osbourne's brutal remarks

Simon Cowell's straight forward response to Sharon Osbourne's brutal remarks

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in ‘full celebrity mood' as they enjoy ‘glorious moment' video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in ‘full celebrity mood' as they enjoy ‘glorious moment'
Keanu Reeves, Alexandra Grant ready to tie the knot, wedding plans revealed

Keanu Reeves, Alexandra Grant ready to tie the knot, wedding plans revealed
Drew Barrymore reflects on beating alcoholism to honor family legacy

Drew Barrymore reflects on beating alcoholism to honor family legacy