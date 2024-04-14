Meghan Markle ‘elevates' her status by following Diana footsteps

Meghan Markle is channeling her inner Princess Diana with latest venture.



The Duchess of Sussex, who is all set to launch her lifestyle brand titled American Riviera Orchard, is inspired by her late mother-in-law’s line of work.

Meghan ‘followed her heart’ as she quit the Royal Family back in 2020 and expert Darren Stanton believes it has elevated her status amongst admirers.

He said: “When Meghan was first brought into the Royal Family, it elevated her status to a global scale. She holds great precedence with Princess Diana. She represents a lot of strength in first joining the Royal Family and then stepping away,” he said. “She followed her heart and what she cared about over everything else. There are lots of parallels between them and I get a sense Meghan wanted to follow in her footsteps. They both share a passion and drive to help others.”

