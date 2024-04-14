 
Prince William planning to be future king amid King Charles cancer battle: expert

By
Web Desk
|

April 14, 2024

Prince William is said to be planning to be the future king, a royal expert has claimed amid King Charles cancer battle.

Speaking to the GB News, Mail on Sunday editor Charlotte Griffiths also reflected on Prince William’s potential reconciliation with his estranged brother Prince Harry.

The royal expert claims, "The idea that William is looking for a reconciliation is for the birds. This is a guy who has a lot of big things on his plate. He has two very sick relatives one of whom is his wife. He is planning to be the future King, who knows how long that could be."

Commenting on King Charles health woes, Charlotte Griffiths says, "That must be at the forefront of his [Prince William] mind. He could be the King in the next few years and the idea that he's going to get bogged down by more psychodrama from his brother, from Montecito, from Meghan.”

She continued, “I mean, he's just he's moved past all of that. He's actually past the angry stage. I'm hearing he just can't be bothered with those guys anymore." 

