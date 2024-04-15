Meghan Markle, Prince Harry tipped on how to regain their lost popularity

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been advised to be more “candid” about their struggles in order to regain lost popularity in the UK.



Amid rumours of expected appearance of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the 10th anniversary event of the Invictus Games in UK, a PR guru has tipped them to get more popular.

In a conversation with The Mirror, PR expert Lynn Carratt told the California-based Royal couple, "It's time for them to really focus on a brand rebuild which the couple are doing.”

"To become more relatable to the British public, they could become more open about their everyday struggles and show themselves as working parents facing the same challenges as others would also help. We don't need a constantly polished image.

She continued: "Meghan could increase her popularity by not constantly playing in her royal connections, like on her and Harry's relaunched website. Their new TV shows focuses on their passions rather than their Royal past and could show a new side to the couple.”

“The pair are also reported to be employing a new PR adviser and it would be useful for their publicist to advise their PR strategy to encompass the UK and USA media landscape to make the couple appealing in both sides of the Atlantic.”

She went on to add that the duo should “continue their rebranding” for which they need to be “seen at the right events, associate themselves with the right brands and charities and start to build bridges with the Royal Family."

"In the past year or so Harry has started to move out on his own and that is a good thing to see. For now the couple need to continue moving forward."