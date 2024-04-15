Lilibet, Archie most likely to follow in Prince Harry's footsteps

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are expected to follow in footsteps of their father Prince Harry, the Duke’s best friend Nacho Figueras has shared sweet 'hopes' for the royal children.



Speaking to Hello! Magazine, when Nacho Figueras was asked if he would like Archie and Lilibet to play against his own kids, said: “I really hope so, I hope that Archie and Lili get to love horses as much as he does."

He went on saying: "There's something about the outside of a horse that's great for the inside of a human.

“Hopefully that love and passion will be transmitted. I know my kids love it and they love to play. It would be a dream that one day we all get to play polo together."

Earlier, following a charity polo match, Nacho Figueras shared photos with Harry on Instagram and said, “What an incredible day yesterday at the Grand Champions Polo Club, It was a day not just of sport, but of significant purpose.”

He further said, “I’m so proud to have shared this experience with my very good friend, Prince Harry. We came together to support Sentebale, a charity close to our hearts that does remarkable work for children in Lesotho and Botswana.

“It’s always an honor to ride alongside Prince Harry, whose commitment to making a difference is truly inspiring.”

