Meghan Markle could turn ‘soft' for royals amid Kate Middleton illness

Meghan Markle seemingly has some reservations against husband Prince Harry’s reunion with the Royal Family.

The Duchess of Sussex, who believes she has been wronged by her in—laws back in the UK, wants the family to extend an olive branch to her.

Royal author Tom Quinn said: "Harry would like a reconciliation, but supports his wife completely and until she feels that the Royal Family have been sufficiently nice to her - and grovelling apologised for the past - it's not going to happen.

"There has been a shift here since Kate's illness. Harry and Meghan do feel they need to extend an olive branch, but Meghan's sense of grievance is still preventing anything really meaningful happening.

He then adds: "Illness often brings warring family members together, and there have been hopes at Kensington Palace that Kate's illness might do it."