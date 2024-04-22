Prince Harry set to change ‘public perception of him’ amid declining popularity

Prince Harry would change the public’s perception of him amid declining popularity via his upcoming show about Polo on Netflix.



Harry, the Duke of Sussex, is set to open up in front of the cameras in a way he “typically loathes” in the show, that will “provide viewers unprecedented access to the world of professional polo.”

Speaking with The Express, royal expert Kinsey Schofield claimed that Harry will allow people to look at a different side of him that most of us are unaware of, which may help him regain popularity.

“Polo is a legitimate interest of Prince Harry’s, so it's a unique way to get him to open up in front of the cameras that he typically loathes,” the expert said.

“Netflix knows that any scenes of Prince Harry with his guard down are of interest to the public and will easily translate into stellar PR for the streaming platform.

“And what's in it for Harry is not just a nice payday but a chance to change public perception of him after years of declining popularity,” she added.

Before concluding, the expert said the streaming giant is for “luxury, glamour and aspirational content” and “polo is all that.”