 

Amy Winehouse best friend Tyler James reviews late singer's biopic

Amy Winehouse inspired biopic, 'Back to Black' was released on April 12, 2024

By
Web Desk

May 05, 2024

Amy Winehouse's close friend Tyler James shared his thoughts on the new biopic based on her life.

Titled, Back to Black, a not to one of Winehouse’s most popular songs, her childhood best friend had a conversation with The Times Magazine.

James, who is mentioned in the film to times pointed out how he felt that some aspects of the late songstress’ life, such as drug addiction, had been overlooked.

“There is this sense of Amy being coherent even when taking drugs, but there was so much suffering," James told the outlet.

He continued, "The film avoids the uncomfortable. I didn’t like it, and it was hugely triggering for me.”

James, who met Winehouse when they were both 12 years old at Sylvia Young Theatre School in London, noted the film was "way too much" focused on Winehouse’s dynamics with her ex husband, Blake Fielder-Civil.

"Amy would have been pleased for Blake, but she wouldn’t have liked the film. She was very real. She was also very funny and intelligent,” Tyler James concluded, revealing what Amy Winehouse would have thought of the biopic.

