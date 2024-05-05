Kate Middleton follows in King Charles footsteps amid cancer battle

Prince William is worried for his 'workaholic' father King Charles as the monarch and Kate Middleton are fighting cancer

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is seemingly following in the footsteps of her 'workaholic' father-in-law King Charles amid her cancer recovery.



A royal historian has claimed that Kate Middleton has been "focused on work" alongside Prince William despite her cancer fight.

According to a report by the GB News, the future queen is understood to be continuing private work regarding her early years initiative while she recuperates.

Royal historian Marlene Koenig told GB News: "All you need to do is look at her patronages, charities, her commitment to education and see what her focus has been since marrying William."

The fresh claims came amid reports Prince William is worried for his 'workaholic' father King Charles during his cancer recovery.

The monarch has told his friends about his determination to beat the cancer and return to work, and the Princess of Wales is following in his footsteps.

The Mirror reported an insider has claimed: “He [Prince William] wants to make sure his father is balancing his recovery. He knows his dad loves work, but he does worry about him.”