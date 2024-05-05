Prince Harry issued warning about reconciliation with King Charles ahead of UK return

Meghan Markle is not expected to join Prince Harry on his visit to UK and for meeting King Charles

Prince Harry issued warning about reconciliation with King Charles ahead of UK return

Angela Levin, a royal expert and major critic of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, has warned the royal couple ahead of the Duke’s visit to UK.



Prince Harry is all set to return to UK next week, however, Meghan Markle is not expected to join him.

Speaking to GB News, Angela warned Meghan and Harry that the chance of their reconciliation with the royal family is in "doubt".

Talking about reconciliation between Harry and King Charles, Angela said "I, personally, don't think so because there's a big party in the gardens [at Buckingham Palace] which finishes as the Invictus Games [ceremony] finishes at 6pm... I think [King Charles] will be very tired and if he did see Harry [then] it would be very quiet [and] a very quick [meeting].”

The royal expert continued, "Harry, with Meghan is [also] going off to Nigeria the following day, so I think this rushing to see people when you haven't had a decent discussion for a long time is not actually ideal."

The Invictus Games Foundation spokesperson confirmed last month “We will be joined by our Patron, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, actor Damian Lewis and members of the worldwide Invictus Community to mark the occasion.”

The foundation will celebrate 10 years of changing lives and saving lives with a 'Service of Thanksgiving' at St Paul's Cathedral on May 8th.



