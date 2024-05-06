King Charles, Prince Harry finalize plans of meeting sans Meghan Markle

Prince Harry is all set to return to UK this week and expected to meet King Charles

King Charles and his estranged son Prince Harry have reportedly finalized their plans to meet next week as the Duke is returning to UK for Invictus Games event.



Meghan Markle, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are not expected to join Prince Harry on his trip to Britain to mark 10 years of the Invictus Games.

According to a report by The Sun, Harry and Charles have finalized plans to meet up next week as the two are attending simultaneous events just two miles apart from each other in London on Wednesday, May 8.

The report further claims following their attendance at the respective events, they will get together and catch up for the first time since February.

The insiders claimed "Harry is normally 5,000 miles away in California but by happy coincidence on Wednesday they will be just two miles apart."

"It's clear he is keen to see his father as he continues his recovery and most people expect another reunion of some kind next week.”