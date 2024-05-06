King Charles receives good news regarding monarchy amid abdication calls

King Charles also celebrated first anniversary of his coronation on Monday

King Charles has received a good news regarding the monarchy as he and Kate Middleton are undergoing cancer treatment amid the growing abdication calls.



Royal commentator Dickie Arbiter took to X, formerly Twitter handle and shared sweet photos from King Charles coronation and tweeted that a latest poll shows clear majority of the public want to keep the monarchy.

He tweeted, “A year to the day on from of the Coronation the good news is that in spite of the health problems facing King Charles and The Princess of Wales, the monarchy is in good shape and thriving with a clear majority - according to a latest poll - showing the public want to keep the monarchy.”

According to the survey conducted by Ipsos for the Mail on Sunday, approval of King Charles and royal family is increasing and most Britons want the country to remain a monarchy.

The poll, which surveyed 2,166 British adults, shows a clear majority of the public want to keep the monarchy, with only around a quarter wanting a republic.

The survey results were released as the royal family marks the first anniversary of King Charles coronation.