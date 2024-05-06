 

King Charles receives good news regarding monarchy amid abdication calls

King Charles also celebrated first anniversary of his coronation on Monday

By
Web Desk

May 06, 2024

King Charles receives good news regarding monarchy amid abdication calls

King Charles has received a good news regarding the monarchy as he and Kate Middleton are undergoing cancer treatment amid the growing abdication calls.

Royal commentator Dickie Arbiter took to X, formerly Twitter handle and shared sweet photos from King Charles coronation and tweeted that a latest poll shows clear majority of the public want to keep the monarchy.

He tweeted, “A year to the day on from of the Coronation the good news is that in spite of the health problems facing King Charles and The Princess of Wales, the monarchy is in good shape and thriving with a clear majority - according to a latest poll - showing the public want to keep the monarchy.”

According to the survey conducted by Ipsos for the Mail on Sunday, approval of King Charles and royal family is increasing and most Britons want the country to remain a monarchy.

The poll, which surveyed 2,166 British adults, shows a clear majority of the public want to keep the monarchy, with only around a quarter wanting a republic.

The survey results were released as the royal family marks the first anniversary of King Charles coronation.

More From Entertainment

King Charles expected to call Prince Harry to wish Archie on birthday

King Charles expected to call Prince Harry to wish Archie on birthday
King Charles, Prince Harry finalize plans of meeting sans Meghan Markle

King Charles, Prince Harry finalize plans of meeting sans Meghan Markle
King Charles celebrates first anniversary of his coronation video

King Charles celebrates first anniversary of his coronation
King Charles expected to spare only a few minutes for Harry upon his UK arrival: Expert video

King Charles expected to spare only a few minutes for Harry upon his UK arrival: Expert
Prince Harry receives sad news ahead of King Charles meeting upon UK return video

Prince Harry receives sad news ahead of King Charles meeting upon UK return
Kate Middleton health update: Royal fans receive exciting news regarding her treatment

Kate Middleton health update: Royal fans receive exciting news regarding her treatment
Kate Middleton's top priority as queen when Prince William becomes King exposed

Kate Middleton's top priority as queen when Prince William becomes King exposed
Prince Archie's fifth birthday plans laid bare video

Prince Archie's fifth birthday plans laid bare
‘Determined' King Charles won't let cancer slow him down, reveals pal

‘Determined' King Charles won't let cancer slow him down, reveals pal
‘Grieving' Meghan Markle wants Prince Andrew to be ‘ostracised'

‘Grieving' Meghan Markle wants Prince Andrew to be ‘ostracised'
Meghan Markle to choose Nigeria ‘positive welcome' over hostile Britain

Meghan Markle to choose Nigeria ‘positive welcome' over hostile Britain

King Charles ‘dreading' Archie birthday call as day approaches near: Expert

King Charles ‘dreading' Archie birthday call as day approaches near: Expert