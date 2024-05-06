King Charles celebrates first anniversary of his coronation

Palace on behalf of King Charles and Queen Camilla shared a video featuring sweet moments from the Coronation

King Charles celebrates first anniversary of his coronation

King Charles and Queen Camilla are celebrating the first anniversary of their coronation today, Monday May 6.



Palace, on behalf of the king and queen, shared a video featuring sweet moments from the Coronation on X, formerly Twitter handle and tweeted “Today marks the first anniversary of The King and Queen’s Coronation in Westminster Abbey.”

It further reads, “As well as the service itself, the Coronation Weekend saw a carriage procession through central London, a fly-past, a Royal Salute by 4,000 troops in the gardens of Buckingham Palace, a Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle and a UK-wide volunteering initiative.”

King Charles was anointed and crowned on May 6, 2023 in Britain's biggest ceremonial event for seven decades, a display of pomp and pageantry that sought to marry 1,000 years of history with a monarchy fit for a new era.

According to Reuters, in front of a congregation including about 100 world leaders and a television audience of millions, the Archbishop of Canterbury, slowly placed the 360-year-old St Edward's Crown on Charles head as he sat upon a 14th-century throne in Westminster Abbey.

The crowning was followed by a huge military procession, gun salutes were fired, thousands of soldiers roared three cheers, and there was a scaled-down fly-past by military aircraft as the king and queen waved from the balcony of Buckingham Palace to cheering crowds who gathered on The Mall boulevard.