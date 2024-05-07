 

Meghan Markle hit with another setback to her popularity and reputation

By
Web Desk

May 07, 2024

Meghan Markle’s popularity has just become a topic of great discussion as it takes another dive downward.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams issued these sentiments while speaking about Meghan Markle’s popularity.

He weighed in on everything during one of his most recent interviews with The Sun Online.

He referenced the Duchess’ current popularity status and branded it “absolutely terrible”.

“She is the only member of the royal family that has actually gone down,” after all, the expert noted.

As of right now the biggest “problem is that when the Sussexes ceased to be senior working Royals, they started attacking the royal family and monetised their royal connections.”

To make matters worse they “oh seems to me to be so destructive. They should have had more publicity conscious decisions a great deal earlier.”

“Obviously, there was support during the period of the Oprah interview and Meghan is an American.”

“But I think that people's eyes have been open to the fact that they exploit the connection they have with the Crown and yet they also attack the Monarchy,” Mr Fitzwilliams also added.

Before concluding he also said, “If they weren't royals, I don't think there would be any specific interest in them.”

