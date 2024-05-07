King Charles gets sweet advice regarding Prince Harry's stay at Buckingham Palace

Prince Harry is expected to meet King Charles after Invictus Games ceremony, however, the meeting will be brief

King Charles has been advised that Prince Harry "should be a guest of honour" at Buckingham Palace as the Duke returns to the UK this week.



The advice has been put forward by a royal commentator as Harry no longer having a residence in Britain and he stayed in hotels on previous occasions.

Now, as the Duke is set to return to UK, royal expert Mark Dolan told GB News, “I think Harry should be staying at Buckingham Palace. He should be a guest of honour.”

The royal expert went on saying the father-son duo “should be spending many hours together.”

Meanwhile, according to claims Prince Harry will meet with his father King Charles after Invictus Games ceremony on Wednesday, however, the meeting will be brief.

The Daily Mail quoted royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams as saying that he expected Harry to visit King Charles during his cancer recovery at every possible opportunity - and has suggested their meetings could pave the way for a reconciliation with his brother Prince William.