Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's parenting under fire over Archie's American accent

Royal experts bash Prince Harry and Meghan Markle over their parenting approach

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's parenting under fire over Archie’s American accent

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have come under fire over their parenting approach with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.



The rebellious royals were dragged for not allow their kids to have any kind of connection with the Royal family, including King Charles and the Waleses’ kids.

Speaking with GB News, royal correspondent Michael Cole told hosts Ben Leo and Bev Turner that Archie has faced "strange behaviour" since he was born.

To which, Leo claimed that it was a "shame" that Archie and Lilibet hasn't grown up with his royal cousins in the UK and even the public has "seen very little" of him.

"It was rather strange behaviour from the very beginning. And since they went into self-imposed exile, first in Canada and then Montecito, which may have been Meghan's intention all along, we've seen very little Archie,” said Cole.

Cole went on to reveal that Archie has an American accent, saying, "We've seen him with some rescue chickens and we've heard that he talks American now, and says to people who come to stay with them 'drive safe' when they leave, very nice and American."

Responding to this, Leo said, "I think it's a real shame. The King hasn't really seen Archie, and yet we've got a Prince of the Realm in California."

"The decisions that they've made, meant that boy has not grown up with his cousins at all,” Turner chimed in the discussion.

"Not seeing his grandparents, his aunties and his uncles because of that family feud, makes us reflect really on what's happened there to the Royal Family."