 

‘Emotional' King Charles looks forward to ‘darling boy' Prince Harry's visit

Prince Harry set to travel to the UK to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games

By
Web Desk

May 07, 2024

King Charles is reportedly looking forward to see his “darling boy” Prince Harry, who is set to touch down in the UK to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.

The monarch is “highly emotional” when it comes to anything about his estranged son Harry despite being a “strong king,” claimed a royal expert.

Speaking with Fox News, British broadcaster Helena Chard said, "King Charles has endured a rocky time. However, he has proved himself to be a very strong, focused king.”

“He is a huge force for good and stability. He has surprised many people who wrongly believed he would be a weak king,” she added.

Chard went on to claim that "despite being a strong king," Charles is "highly emotional" when it comes to his "darling boy” Harry.

"He finds it hard to reprimand when necessary," she continued. "He is sad about situations involving his darling boy Harry. He hopes his sons will not make his final years a misery and is hopeful they will sort their differences out in time."

