 

Kate Middleton, Prince William's special gift for Archie on his fifth birthday revealed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are at odds with Prince William and Kate Middleton after they left them feeling "betrayed" by revelations in the Duke's 2023 memoir "Spare"

By
Web Desk

May 07, 2024

Kate Middleton and Prince William have decided to present a special gift to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son Archie on his fifth birthday.

According to a report by the US Weekly, per the Blast, the future king and queen are seemingly considering extending an olive branch and want a 'truce' with Harry and Meghan so feud does not 'carry over' to their children.

The royal couple’s decision is being considered as special gift to Archie on his fifth birthday.

The fresh claims suggest that Prince William is "open" to reconciling with the California-based royal couple for the sakes of royal kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The insider claims, "They want a relationship with Meghan and Harry, and they don't want the acrimony to carry over to the next generation.”

Kate Middleton and William have been at odds with Meghan and Harry after they were left feeling "betrayed" by revelations from the Duke's 2023 memoir "Spare."

The fresh claims came as Prince Harry is set to return to UK for Invictus Games event this week after celebrating Archie's birthday on May 6.

