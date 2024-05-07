 

Jennifer Lopez hopes to spend time with her kids on tour: ‘We've been negotiating'

Jennifer Lopez expresses excitement over upcoming This Is Me... Now the Tour

Jennifer Lopez revealed she is “negotiating” with her kids, Emme and Max, to spend time with her during her tour before starting school in August.

The Hollywood diva shared that it would be the last time she would spend time with her 16-year-old twins on a tour before they turn 18.

Speaking with Good Morning America, the singer-actor opened up about her upcoming This Is Me... Now the Tour, saying she is “excited about it.”

The host of the show jokingly told Lopez that with her packed schedule, including upcoming sci-fi film, Atlas, she "obviously [does] not need sleep."

"I do. I do," the beauty responded, adding, "I wish I could have had the summer off. But it’s a small tour. It’s like 28 shows, I’m excited about it."

She continued: "I’m excited. I haven’t been out for years, I think since 2019. Since before the pandemic. So I'm excited to see the fans and interact with the people again. It's always a good time."

Lopez went on to say that she and her kids have been “negotiating” about them coming to the tour, saying, "I'm out for like two months — from like June to August. I was like, 'You have to come for the whole month of July. You can go to camp and do whatever you want with your friends in June, then at the end of August, right before you start school, you can go back and hang out with your friends again. But you have to come with mommy for a little while.'"

"I feel like this is the last time that I’ll get to do something like this with them," she added. "They're 16, and next time they’re going to be like, 'No mom. No.'”

“So I'm going to use the last little bit of force I have to control them to be like, 'You have to come for at least a little while.' So hopefully they’ll acquiesce to that."

