 

Prince William, Kate Middleton leave King Charles super excited with latest decision

King Charles is "highly emotional" when it comes to his "darling boy" Prince Harry

By
Web Desk

May 07, 2024

Kate Middleton and Prince William have seemingly left King Charles happy and super excited with their latest decision about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The OK! Magazine quoted royal expert Helena Chard as saying that "despite being a strong king," Charles is "highly emotional" when it comes to his "darling boy."

The royal commentator went on saying, "He [King Charles] is sad about situations involving his darling boy Harry. He hopes his sons [Harry and Prince William] will not make his final years a misery and is hopeful they will sort their differences out in time."

Another royal expert Christopher Andersen claimed the king can’t force Harry and William to reconcile.

King Charles is also desperate to meet his California-based grandchildren Archie and Lilibet.

Now, as Prince Harry is set to return to UK for Invictus Games event, the US Weekly, per the Blast, reported the future king and queen are seemingly considering extending an olive branch and want a 'truce' with Harry and Meghan so feud does not 'carry over' to their children.

The insider claims, "They want a relationship with Meghan and Harry, and they don't want the acrimony to carry over to the next generation.”

Kate and Prince William’s decision has left King Charles super excited as the ‘emotional’ monarch will be able to meet his son Harry and grandchildren Archie and Lilibet, and see his family united again.

